XFL Football At A Glance

February 9, 2020 5:38 pm
 
All Times EST
East Division
W L Pct PF PA
DC 1 0 1.000 31 19
New York 1 0 1.000 23 3
St. Louis 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 1 .000 3 23
West Division
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 1.000 37 17
Dallas 0 0 .000 0 0
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 17 37
Seattle 0 1 .000 19 31

___

Saturday’s Games

DC 31, Seattle 19

Houston 37, Los Angeles 17

Sunday’s Games

New York 23, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

New York at DC, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 6 p.m.

