XFL Football At A Glance

All Times EST East Division W L Pct PF PA DC 1 0 1.000 31 19 New York 1 0 1.000 23 3 St. Louis 1 0 1.000 15 9 Tampa Bay 0 1 .000 3 23 West Division W L Pct PF PA Houston 1 0 1.000 37 17 Dallas 0 1 .000 9 15 Los Angeles 0 1 .000 17 37 Seattle 0 1 .000 19 31

___

Saturday’s Games

New York at DC, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Advertisement

St. Louis at Houston, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Houston at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

New York at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

DC at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.