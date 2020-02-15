Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

XFL Football At A Glance

February 15, 2020 7:53 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
East Division
W L Pct PF PA
DC 2 0 1.000 58 19
New York 1 1 .500 23 30
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 15 9
Tampa Bay 0 2 .000 12 40
West Division
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 1.000 37 17
Seattle 1 1 .500 36 40
Dallas 0 1 .000 9 15
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 17 37

___

Saturday’s Games

DC 27, New York 0

Seattle 17, Tampa Bay 9

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Advertisement

St. Louis at Houston, 6 p.m.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Houston at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

New York at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

DC at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States