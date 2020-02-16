Listen Live Sports

XFL Football At A Glance

February 16, 2020 6:13 pm
 
All Times EST
East Division
W L Pct PF PA
DC 2 0 1.000 58 19
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 15 9
New York 1 1 .500 23 30
Tampa Bay 0 2 .000 12 40
West Division
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 1.000 37 17
Seattle 1 1 .500 36 40
Dallas 1 1 .500 34 33
Los Angeles 0 2 .000 35 62

Saturday’s Games

DC 27, New York 0

Seattle 17, Tampa Bay 9

Sunday’s Games

Dallas 25, Los Angeles 18

St. Louis at Houston, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Houston at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

New York at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

DC at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

