XFL Football At A Glance

|All Times EST
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|2
|0
|1.000
|58
|19
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|15
|9
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|23
|30
|Tampa Bay
|0
|2
|.000
|12
|40
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|37
|17
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|36
|40
|Dallas
|1
|1
|.500
|34
|33
|Los Angeles
|0
|2
|.000
|35
|62
___
DC 27, New York 0
Seattle 17, Tampa Bay 9
Dallas 25, Los Angeles 18
St. Louis at Houston, 6 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 5 p.m.
New York at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
DC at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.