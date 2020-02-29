Listen Live Sports

XFL Football At A Glance

February 29, 2020 6:14 pm
 
All Times EST
East Division
W L Pct PF PA
DC 2 1 .666 67 58
St. Louis 2 1 .666 68 46
New York 2 2 .500 49 73
Tampa Bay 0 3 .000 39 74
West Division
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 3 0 1.000 99 68
Dallas 2 1 .666 58 45
Seattle 1 2 .333 48 64
Los Angeles 1 3 .250 88 88

___

Saturday’s Games

New York 17, Los Angeles 14

Seattle at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Houston at Dallas, 4 p.m.

DC at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Seattle at Houston, 2 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

St. Louis at DC, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

