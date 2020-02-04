Listen Live Sports

XFL Football At A Glance

February 4, 2020
 
All Times EST
East Division
W L Pct PF PA
DC 0 0 .000 0 0
New York 0 0 .000 0 0
St. Louis 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 0 0
West Division
W L Pct PF PA
Dallas 0 0 .000 0 0
Houston 0 0 .000 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Saturday, Feb. 8

Seattle at DC, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Houston, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Tampa Bay at New York, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

New York at DC, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 6 p.m.

