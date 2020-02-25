XFL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|.667
|68
|46
|DC
|2
|1
|.667
|67
|58
|New York
|1
|2
|.333
|32
|59
|Tampa Bay
|0
|3
|.000
|39
|74
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|3
|0
|1.000
|99
|68
|Dallas
|2
|1
|.667
|58
|45
|Los Angeles
|1
|2
|.333
|74
|71
|Seattle
|1
|2
|.333
|48
|64
Sunday, Feb. 23
St. Louis 29, New York 9
Los Angeles 39, DC 9
Saturday’s Games
Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Dallas, 4 p.m.
DC at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Seattle at Houston, 2 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
St. Louis at DC, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Houston at New York, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
