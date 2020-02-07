Listen Live Sports

XFL Glance

February 7, 2020
 
< a min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

W L T Pct PF PA
DC Defenders 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New York Guardians 0 0 0 .000 0 0
St. Louis Battlehawks 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay Vipers 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Western Conference

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas Renegades 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Houston Roughnecks 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Los Angeles Wildcats 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle Dragons 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Seattle Dragons at DC Defenders, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay Vipers at New York Guardians, 2 p.m.

St. Louis Battlehawks at Dallas Renegades, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

New York Guardians at DC Defenders, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay Vipers at Seattle Dragons, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Dallas Renegades at Los Angeles Wildcats, 3 p.m.

St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Houston Roughnecks at Tampa Bay Vipers, 2 p.m.

Dallas Renegades at Seattle Dragons, 5 p.m.

