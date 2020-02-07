XFL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC Defenders
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New York Guardians
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|St. Louis Battlehawks
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay Vipers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas Renegades
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Houston Roughnecks
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Los Angeles Wildcats
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Seattle Dragons
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Seattle Dragons at DC Defenders, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay Vipers at New York Guardians, 2 p.m.
St. Louis Battlehawks at Dallas Renegades, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
New York Guardians at DC Defenders, 2 p.m.
Tampa Bay Vipers at Seattle Dragons, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Dallas Renegades at Los Angeles Wildcats, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Houston Roughnecks at Tampa Bay Vipers, 2 p.m.
Dallas Renegades at Seattle Dragons, 5 p.m.
