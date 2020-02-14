Listen Live Sports

XFL Glance

February 14, 2020 10:06 am
 
All Times EST

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA
New York 1 0 1.000 23 3
Washington 1 0 1.000 31 19
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 15 9
Tampa Bay 0 1 .000 3 23

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 1.000 37 17
Dallas 0 1 .000 9 15
Seattle 0 1 .000 19 31
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 17 37

___

Sunday, Feb. 9

New York 23, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 15, Dallas 9

Saturday’s Games

New York at Washington, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Houston at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

New York at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

