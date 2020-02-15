XFL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|2
|0
|1.000
|58
|19
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|15
|9
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|23
|30
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|23
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|37
|17
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|15
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|19
|31
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|17
|37
___
Sunday, Feb. 9
New York 23, Tampa Bay 3
St. Louis 15, Dallas 9
Saturday’s Games
DC 27, New York 0
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
St. Louis at Houston, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Houston at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
New York at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
DC at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
