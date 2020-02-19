XFL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|2
|0
|1.000
|58
|19
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|23
|30
|St. Louis
|1
|1
|.500
|39
|37
|Tampa Bay
|0
|2
|.000
|12
|40
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|65
|41
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|36
|40
|Dallas
|1
|1
|.500
|34
|33
|Los Angeles
|0
|2
|.000
|35
|62
___
Sunday, Feb. 16
Dallas 25, Los Angeles 18
Houston 28, St. Louis 24
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New York at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
DC at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Houston at Dallas, 4 p.m.
DC at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Seattle at Houston, 2 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 5 p.m.
