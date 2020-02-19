Listen Live Sports

National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
XFL Glance

February 19, 2020 10:06 am
 
All Times EST

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA
DC 2 0 1.000 58 19
New York 1 1 .500 23 30
St. Louis 1 1 .500 39 37
Tampa Bay 0 2 .000 12 40

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA
Houston 2 0 1.000 65 41
Seattle 1 1 .500 36 40
Dallas 1 1 .500 34 33
Los Angeles 0 2 .000 35 62

Sunday, Feb. 16

Dallas 25, Los Angeles 18

Houston 28, St. Louis 24

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New York at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

DC at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Houston at Dallas, 4 p.m.

DC at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Seattle at Houston, 2 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 5 p.m.

