XFL Glance

February 22, 2020 10:06 am
 
All Times EST

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA
DC 2 0 1.000 58 19
St. Louis 1 1 .500 39 37
New York 1 1 .500 23 30
Tampa Bay 0 2 .000 12 40

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA
Houston 2 0 1.000 65 41
Seattle 1 1 .500 36 40
Dallas 1 1 .500 34 33
Los Angeles 0 2 .000 35 62

___

Sunday, Feb. 16

Dallas 25, Los Angeles 18

Houston 28, St. Louis 24

Saturday’s Games

Houston 34, Tampa Bay 27

Dallas 24, Seattle 12

Sunday’s Games

New York at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

DC at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Houston at Dallas, 4 p.m.

DC at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Seattle at Houston, 2 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 5 p.m.

