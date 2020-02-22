XFL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|2
|0
|1.000
|58
|19
|St. Louis
|1
|1
|.500
|39
|37
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|23
|30
|Tampa Bay
|0
|2
|.000
|12
|40
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|65
|41
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|36
|40
|Dallas
|1
|1
|.500
|34
|33
|Los Angeles
|0
|2
|.000
|35
|62
___
Sunday, Feb. 16
Dallas 25, Los Angeles 18
Houston 28, St. Louis 24
Saturday’s Games
Houston 34, Tampa Bay 27
Dallas 24, Seattle 12
Sunday’s Games
New York at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
DC at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Houston at Dallas, 4 p.m.
DC at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Seattle at Houston, 2 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 5 p.m.
