XFL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New York
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
___
Saturday, Feb. 8
Seattle at DC, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles at Houston, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Tampa Bay at New York, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
New York at DC, 2 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
St. Louis at Houston, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Houston at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.