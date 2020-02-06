Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

XFL Glance

February 6, 2020 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

W L T Pct PF PA
DC 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New York 0 0 0 .000 0 0
St. Louis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Western Conference

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Saturday, Feb. 8

Seattle at DC, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Houston, 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Sunday, Feb. 9

Tampa Bay at New York, 2 p.m.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

St. Louis at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

New York at DC, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Houston at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Dallas at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk