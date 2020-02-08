Yale 75, Dartmouth 57

DARTMOUTH (7-14)

Knight 5-6 2-2 12, Foye 4-12 1-2 11, Samuels 4-12 1-2 9, Sistare 2-4 1-1 6, Rai 2-4 3-4 7, Ary-Turner 3-6 0-0 7, Carter 1-5 0-0 2, Slajchert 1-1 0-0 3, Wade 0-1 0-0 0, Ogbu 0-0 0-0 0, Blaufeld 0-0 0-0 0, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 8-11 57.

YALE (17-5)

Atkinson 7-10 3-7 17, Yess 4-5 0-0 11, Gabbidon 2-4 2-4 7, Monroe 1-5 4-5 6, Swain 7-13 2-3 21, Alausa 1-3 0-2 2, Cotton 2-7 0-0 5, Mahoney 0-3 2-2 2, Kelly 2-2 0-0 4, Dike 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Feinberg 0-0 0-0 0, Jarvis 0-0 0-0 0, Lanford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 13-23 75.

Halftime_Yale 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 5-20 (Foye 2-7, Slajchert 1-1, Sistare 1-2, Ary-Turner 1-3, Carter 0-1, Wade 0-1, Samuels 0-5), Yale 10-24 (Swain 5-8, Yess 3-4, Gabbidon 1-1, Cotton 1-5, Alausa 0-1, Mahoney 0-2, Monroe 0-3). Fouled Out_Knight. Rebounds_Dartmouth 25 (Foye, Rai, Carter, Slajchert 4), Yale 35 (Atkinson 8). Assists_Dartmouth 12 (Foye 3), Yale 15 (Monroe 8). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 25, Yale 15. A_1,524 (2,532).

