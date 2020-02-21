Listen Live Sports

Yale 81, Cornell 80, 2OT

February 21, 2020 9:51 pm
 
YALE (19-6)

Atkinson 7-11 2-5 16, Bruner 6-14 2-4 14, Gabbidon 2-4 4-4 9, Monroe 5-7 2-2 15, Swain 4-14 0-0 12, Mahoney 3-5 1-1 9, Yess 2-3 0-1 4, Cotton 1-6 0-0 2, Alausa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 11-17 81.

CORNELL (5-17)

Dickson 3-6 0-0 6, Voss 2-5 0-0 5, Warren 1-3 0-0 2, Knapp 5-13 2-2 13, McBride 11-18 3-5 27, Filien 3-6 1-2 8, Dolan 5-7 3-5 14, Noll 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 31-61 11-16 80.

Halftime_Cornell 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Yale 10-30 (Swain 4-11, Monroe 3-5, Mahoney 2-2, Gabbidon 1-3, Cotton 0-4, Bruner 0-5), Cornell 7-18 (McBride 2-4, Dolan 1-1, Noll 1-1, Voss 1-2, Filien 1-3, Knapp 1-5, Warren 0-2). Fouled Out_Gabbidon, Warren. Rebounds_Yale 36 (Bruner 11), Cornell 28 (Dickson 6). Assists_Yale 21 (Bruner 10), Cornell 17 (McBride 5). Total Fouls_Yale 16, Cornell 19. A_631 (4,473).

The Associated Press

