Yale 88, Princeton 64

YALE (18-5)

Atkinson 3-3 6-7 12, Bruner 5-9 2-2 13, Gabbidon 1-2 0-0 2, Monroe 5-7 0-1 12, Swain 10-14 0-0 23, Cotton 4-6 0-0 8, Mahoney 3-4 4-4 12, Yess 0-1 0-0 0, Dike 0-4 2-2 2, Kelly 0-2 0-0 0, Feinberg 0-1 0-0 0, Lanford 1-1 0-0 2, Alausa 0-0 0-0 0, Jarvis 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-57 14-16 88.

PRINCETON (10-10)

Evbuomwan 5-7 0-0 11, Aririguzoh 1-2 2-2 4, Llewellyn 0-6 2-2 2, Schwieger 1-9 1-2 4, Wright 3-6 1-1 7, Friberg 2-4 2-2 8, Johns 1-2 5-6 7, Desrosiers 2-5 3-3 8, Barnes 1-3 2-2 4, Morales 0-1 0-0 0, Kiszka 1-1 2-3 4, Langborg 2-2 0-0 5, Bagin 0-0 0-0 0, O’Connell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 20-23 64.

Halftime_Yale 43-25. 3-Point Goals_Yale 8-19 (Swain 3-6, Mahoney 2-3, Monroe 2-3, Bruner 1-2, Kelly 0-1, Cotton 0-2, Dike 0-2), Princeton 6-19 (Friberg 2-2, Langborg 1-1, Evbuomwan 1-2, Desrosiers 1-3, Schwieger 1-4, O’Connell 0-1, Wright 0-1, Barnes 0-2, Llewellyn 0-3). Fouled Out_Atkinson. Rebounds_Yale 34 (Bruner 5), Princeton 18 (Aririguzoh, Wright 4). Assists_Yale 13 (Bruner 4), Princeton 8 (Morales 2). Total Fouls_Yale 19, Princeton 18. A_2,163 (6,854).

