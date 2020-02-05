Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Yale looks to extend streak vs Harvard

February 5, 2020 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Harvard (13-6, 2-2) vs. Yale (16-4, 4-0)

John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks for its eighth straight conference win against Harvard. Yale’s last Ivy League loss came against the Penn Quakers 77-66 on March 8, 2019. Harvard fell 70-69 at Princeton in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Harvard has relied heavily on its seniors. Chris Lewis, Noah Kirkwood, Robert Baker and Justin Bassey have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Crimson points over the team’s last five games.

Advertisement

STEPPING IT UP: The Bulldogs have scored 80.5 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 72.6 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE ATKINSON: In 20 appearances this season, Yale’s Paul Atkinson has shot 63.6 percent.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

STREAK STATS: Yale has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 88 points while giving up 60.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Crimson. Yale has an assist on 56 of 91 field goals (61.5 percent) across its previous three games while Harvard has assists on 29 of 82 field goals (35.4 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Yale has held opposing teams to 36.9 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1985: 'Reagan Doctrine' announced during State of the Union