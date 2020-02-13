Yale, Princeton meet in conference play

Yale (17-5, 5-1) vs. Princeton (10-9, 5-1)

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale pays visit to Princeton in an Ivy League matchup. Both squads earned victories this past weekend. Princeton earned an 81-74 win at Columbia on Sunday, while Yale got a 75-57 win at home against Dartmouth on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: Princeton’s Richmond Aririguzoh has averaged 13.4 points and 8.2 rebounds while Jaelin Llewellyn has put up 14.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Paul Atkinson has averaged 17.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while Azar Swain has put up 16.4 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Tigers have allowed just 63.7 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 76.7 per game they gave up in non-conference play.ACCURATE ATKINSON: Across 22 appearances this season, Yale’s Atkinson has shot 64.3 percent.

PERFECT WHEN: Princeton is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Tigers are 4-9 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

STREAK STATS: Princeton has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 71.4 points while giving up 54.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Yale defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.9 percent, the 11th-best mark in the country. Princeton has allowed opponents to shoot 47 percent from the field through 19 games (ranked 331st).

