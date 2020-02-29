Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Yale wins 4th straight, holds off Princeton late, 66-63

February 29, 2020 9:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Paul Atkinson had 18 points off the bench as Yale held off Princeton for a 66-63 win on Saturday night.

Azar Swain had 11 points for Yale (22-6, 10-2 Ivy League), which won its fourth straight game. Jordan Bruner added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Jaelin Llewellyn had 21 points for the Tigers (13-12, 8-4). Ethan Wright added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Schwieger had 11 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. Yale defeated Princeton 88-64 on Feb. 14. Yale plays Dartmouth on the road on Friday. Princeton matches up against Columbia at home on Friday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration