Yankees 3, Pirates 3

Pirates Yankees ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 1 Totals 33 3 8 2 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Oliva lf 2 0 0 0 B.Wgner 1b 2 0 1 2 Rynolds lf 2 0 0 0 Gardner cf 1 0 0 0 Hu.Owen pr 1 1 0 0 Florial cf 2 0 0 0 C.Tcker ss 2 0 1 0 G.Trres ss 2 0 1 0 J.Elmre 2b 1 0 0 0 Herrera 2b 2 0 0 0 Jo.Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 Stanton dh 2 0 0 0 M.Mrtin 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Thole ph 2 0 1 0 J.Rddle dh 3 0 0 0 Sanchez c 1 0 0 0 J.Delay ph 1 0 0 0 E.Kratz c 2 1 1 0 Stllngs c 2 0 2 0 Mi.Ford 1b 2 0 0 0 A.Susac c 0 1 0 0 K.Hlder ss 2 0 1 0 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 1 0 1 0 On.Cruz ss 2 1 0 0 Cabrera pr 2 1 1 0 P.Evans 3b 2 0 0 0 Frazier lf 2 0 0 0 K.Hayes 3b 2 0 2 0 Be.Ruta rf 2 1 1 0 C.Tlson rf 1 0 0 0 Granite rf 1 0 0 0 J.Mrtin rf 2 0 1 1 Olvares lf 2 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 000 001 101 — 3 New York 000 000 300 — 3

E_Evans (1). DP_Pittsburgh 6, New York 0. 2B_Stallings (1). SB_Martin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pirates Stratton 1 0 0 0 1 1 Hartlieb 1 0 0 0 1 2 Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0 Rios 1 1 0 0 1 0 Escobar 1 1 0 0 1 0 Turley H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Mears BS, 0-0 1 4 3 3 0 1 Reyes 1 2 0 0 0 2 Vasquez 1 0 0 0 0 2

Yankees Cole 1 0 0 0 1 2 Montgomery 2 0 0 0 1 3 Holder 1 1 0 0 0 1 Otero 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gil 1 1 1 1 0 1 Medina 1 2 1 0 0 1 Rosa H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 Otto BS, 0-0 1 2 1 1 1 2

HBP_by_Montgomery (Reynolds), Gil (Stallings).

WP_Mears.

PB_Kratz.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna First, DJ Reyburn Second, Jose Navas Third, Edwin Moscos.

T_3:01. A_9,362

