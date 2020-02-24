Yankees 3, Pirates 3

|Pirates
|
|
|
|
|
|Yankees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|2
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|LMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Oliva lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Wgner 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Rynolds lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hu.Owen pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Florial cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Tcker ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Trres ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Elmre 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mrtin 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Thole ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Rddle dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Delay ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Kratz c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stllngs c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mi.Ford 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Susac c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|K.Hlder ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|On.Cruz ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera pr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|P.Evans 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hayes 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Be.Ruta rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Tlson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Granite rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mrtin rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Olvares lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|101
|—
|3
|New York
|000
|000
|300
|—
|3
E_Evans (1). DP_Pittsburgh 6, New York 0. 2B_Stallings (1). SB_Martin (1).
|Pirates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stratton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hartlieb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rios
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Escobar
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Turley H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mears BS, 0-0
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Reyes
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Vasquez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Yankees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Montgomery
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Holder
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Otero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gil
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Medina
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rosa H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Otto BS, 0-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
HBP_by_Montgomery (Reynolds), Gil (Stallings).
WP_Mears.
PB_Kratz.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna First, DJ Reyburn Second, Jose Navas Third, Edwin Moscos.
T_3:01. A_9,362
