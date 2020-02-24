Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 3, Pirates 3

February 24, 2020 9:47 pm
 
< a min read
      
Pirates Yankees
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 1 Totals 33 3 8 2
Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0
J.Oliva lf 2 0 0 0 B.Wgner 1b 2 0 1 2
Rynolds lf 2 0 0 0 Gardner cf 1 0 0 0
Hu.Owen pr 1 1 0 0 Florial cf 2 0 0 0
C.Tcker ss 2 0 1 0 G.Trres ss 2 0 1 0
J.Elmre 2b 1 0 0 0 Herrera 2b 2 0 0 0
Jo.Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 Stanton dh 2 0 0 0
M.Mrtin 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Thole ph 2 0 1 0
J.Rddle dh 3 0 0 0 Sanchez c 1 0 0 0
J.Delay ph 1 0 0 0 E.Kratz c 2 1 1 0
Stllngs c 2 0 2 0 Mi.Ford 1b 2 0 0 0
A.Susac c 0 1 0 0 K.Hlder ss 2 0 1 0
Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 1 0 1 0
On.Cruz ss 2 1 0 0 Cabrera pr 2 1 1 0
P.Evans 3b 2 0 0 0 Frazier lf 2 0 0 0
K.Hayes 3b 2 0 2 0 Be.Ruta rf 2 1 1 0
C.Tlson rf 1 0 0 0 Granite rf 1 0 0 0
J.Mrtin rf 2 0 1 1 Olvares lf 2 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 000 001 101 3
New York 000 000 300 3

E_Evans (1). DP_Pittsburgh 6, New York 0. 2B_Stallings (1). SB_Martin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pirates
Stratton 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hartlieb 1 0 0 0 1 2
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rios 1 1 0 0 1 0
Escobar 1 1 0 0 1 0
Turley H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Mears BS, 0-0 1 4 3 3 0 1
Reyes 1 2 0 0 0 2
Vasquez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Yankees
Cole 1 0 0 0 1 2
Montgomery 2 0 0 0 1 3
Holder 1 1 0 0 0 1
Otero 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gil 1 1 1 1 0 1
Medina 1 2 1 0 0 1
Rosa H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 3
Otto BS, 0-0 1 2 1 1 1 2

HBP_by_Montgomery (Reynolds), Gil (Stallings).

WP_Mears.

Advertisement

PB_Kratz.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna First, DJ Reyburn Second, Jose Navas Third, Edwin Moscos.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

T_3:01. A_9,362

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound