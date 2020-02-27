Listen Live Sports

Yankees 7, Rays 1

February 27, 2020 8:05 pm
 
< a min read
      
Rays Yankees
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 33 7 9 7
M.Mrgot rf 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 2 0 1 1
N.Lukes rf 1 0 0 0 T.Mlone cf 2 0 0 0
Br.Lowe lf 3 0 0 0 Lu.Voit 1b 2 1 0 0
M.Gomez lf 1 0 0 0 E.Kratz c 2 0 0 0
Rbrtson 2b 3 1 2 0 Ty.Wade ss 3 1 1 2
J.Haley pr 1 0 0 0 K.Hlder ss 1 0 0 0
Ji.Choi 1b 3 0 1 1 Frazier rf 2 1 1 1
S.Whlen 1b 1 0 0 0 Ambrgey rf 0 0 0 0
Na.Lowe 3b 3 0 1 0 Hgshoka dh 2 0 0 0
Plomaki 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Thole ph 1 0 0 0
LaMarre cf 3 0 0 0 Innetta c 3 1 1 0
C.Hllis 3b 1 0 0 0 Z.Zhner lf 1 0 0 0
M.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Herrera 3b 3 0 1 0
R.Pinto c 1 0 0 0 Alvarez 3b 1 1 1 0
Hrnndez dh 3 0 2 0 Granite lf 2 1 1 1
T.Walls ss 2 0 1 0 Mi.Ford ph 2 1 2 2
Luc.Fox ss 1 0 0 0 Estrada 2b 3 0 0 0
Cabrera 2b 1 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 100 000 000 1
New York 300 200 02x 7

LOB_Tampa Bay 6, New York 7. 2B_Robertson (1), Lowe (1), Alvarez (1), Granite (1). HR_Wade (1), Frazier (1), Ford (1). SB_Wade 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Rays
Slegers L, 0-1 2 2 3 3 1 2
Fleming 2 3 2 2 2 0
Sanders 1 0 0 0 0 0
Zombro 2 2 0 0 1 2
McGuire 1 2 2 2 0 0
Yankees
Happ W, 1-0 3 2 1 1 0 2
King H, 1 2 3 0 0 0 0
Schmidt 2 2 0 0 0 3
Loaisiga 2 0 0 0 0 4

HBP_by_Zombro (Amburgey).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye First, Jerry Layne Second, Mark Wegner Third, Roberto Orti.

T_2:18. A_8,856

