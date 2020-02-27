Yankees 7, Rays 1

Rays Yankees ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 33 7 9 7 M.Mrgot rf 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 2 0 1 1 N.Lukes rf 1 0 0 0 T.Mlone cf 2 0 0 0 Br.Lowe lf 3 0 0 0 Lu.Voit 1b 2 1 0 0 M.Gomez lf 1 0 0 0 E.Kratz c 2 0 0 0 Rbrtson 2b 3 1 2 0 Ty.Wade ss 3 1 1 2 J.Haley pr 1 0 0 0 K.Hlder ss 1 0 0 0 Ji.Choi 1b 3 0 1 1 Frazier rf 2 1 1 1 S.Whlen 1b 1 0 0 0 Ambrgey rf 0 0 0 0 Na.Lowe 3b 3 0 1 0 Hgshoka dh 2 0 0 0 Plomaki 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Thole ph 1 0 0 0 LaMarre cf 3 0 0 0 Innetta c 3 1 1 0 C.Hllis 3b 1 0 0 0 Z.Zhner lf 1 0 0 0 M.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Herrera 3b 3 0 1 0 R.Pinto c 1 0 0 0 Alvarez 3b 1 1 1 0 Hrnndez dh 3 0 2 0 Granite lf 2 1 1 1 T.Walls ss 2 0 1 0 Mi.Ford ph 2 1 2 2 Luc.Fox ss 1 0 0 0 Estrada 2b 3 0 0 0 Cabrera 2b 1 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 100 000 000 — 1 New York 300 200 02x — 7

LOB_Tampa Bay 6, New York 7. 2B_Robertson (1), Lowe (1), Alvarez (1), Granite (1). HR_Wade (1), Frazier (1), Ford (1). SB_Wade 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Rays Slegers L, 0-1 2 2 3 3 1 2 Fleming 2 3 2 2 2 0 Sanders 1 0 0 0 0 0 Zombro 2 2 0 0 1 2 McGuire 1 2 2 2 0 0

Yankees Happ W, 1-0 3 2 1 1 0 2 King H, 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 Schmidt 2 2 0 0 0 3 Loaisiga 2 0 0 0 0 4

HBP_by_Zombro (Amburgey).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye First, Jerry Layne Second, Mark Wegner Third, Roberto Orti.

Advertisement

T_2:18. A_8,856

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.