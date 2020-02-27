Yankees 7, Rays 1

|Rays
|
|
|
|
|
|Yankees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|7
|
|M.Mrgot rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|N.Lukes rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Mlone cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Lowe lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lu.Voit 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Gomez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Kratz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rbrtson 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ty.Wade ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Haley pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hlder ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ji.Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Frazier rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|S.Whlen 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ambrgey rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Na.Lowe 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hgshoka dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plomaki 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Thole ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|LaMarre cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Innetta c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Hllis 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Z.Zhner lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Pinto c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Granite lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|T.Walls ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mi.Ford ph
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|Luc.Fox ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cabrera 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|New York
|300
|200
|02x
|—
|7
LOB_Tampa Bay 6, New York 7. 2B_Robertson (1), Lowe (1), Alvarez (1), Granite (1). HR_Wade (1), Frazier (1), Ford (1). SB_Wade 2 (2).
|Rays
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Slegers L, 0-1
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Fleming
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Sanders
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zombro
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|McGuire
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Yankees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Happ W, 1-0
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|King H, 1
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schmidt
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Loaisiga
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
HBP_by_Zombro (Amburgey).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye First, Jerry Layne Second, Mark Wegner Third, Roberto Orti.
T_2:18. A_8,856
