Yankees 8, Tigers 2

|Tigers
|
|
|
|
|
|Yankees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|8
|
|Woodrow cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|LMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Grene ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|V.Reyes lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Trres ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Stk Jr. ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Hlder ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mi.Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Lugo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Dixon 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Thole c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwndl 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Andujar lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnfacio dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|D.Grcia 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Innetta dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|H.Cstro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gilliam pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Clemens 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Herrera 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Mrcer ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alcntra ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ambrgey rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Greiner c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stowers rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Nunez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Granite cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Dmritte rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Z.Zhner lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cameron cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|000
|000
|110
|—
|2
|New York
|000
|053
|00x
|—
|8
E_Holder (1). LOB_Detroit 8, New York 6. 2B_Stokes Jr. (4), Schwindel (2), Cameron (1), LeMahieu (2), Castillo (1), Iannetta (2). HR_Torres (1). CS_Amburgey (1).
|Tigers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boyd
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|McKay
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Funkhouser L, 1-1
|
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|1
|DeCaster
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Soto
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Manning
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yankees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cessa
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ottavino W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Britton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kahnle
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Green
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Holder
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Soto (Stowers).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster First, Mark Wegner Second, Dan Iassogna Third, Ramon De Jesu.
T_2:47. A_9,645
