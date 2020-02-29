Yankees 8, Tigers 2

Tigers Yankees ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 2 7 2 Totals 35 8 12 8 Woodrow cf 2 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0 R.Grene ph 3 0 0 0 Cstillo ph 2 0 1 1 V.Reyes lf 2 0 1 0 G.Trres ss 3 1 1 3 Stk Jr. ph 2 1 1 0 K.Hlder ph 2 0 1 1 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 Mi.Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 Da.Lugo 3b 1 0 0 0 Sanchez c 3 0 0 0 B.Dixon 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Thole c 1 0 0 0 Schwndl 1b 2 0 1 1 Andujar lf 2 0 0 0 Bnfacio dh 3 1 0 0 D.Grcia 1b 1 0 0 0 Johnson ph 1 0 0 0 Innetta dh 3 1 2 0 H.Cstro 2b 2 0 0 0 Gilliam pr 1 1 0 0 Clemens 2b 2 0 1 0 Herrera 3b 2 1 1 0 J.Mrcer ss 2 0 1 0 Cabrera 3b 2 1 1 0 Alcntra ss 2 0 1 1 Ambrgey rf 2 1 2 1 Greiner c 1 0 0 0 Stowers rf 1 1 1 0 J.Nunez c 2 0 0 0 Granite cf 3 1 1 2 Dmritte rf 2 0 0 0 Z.Zhner lf 1 0 0 0 Cameron cf 1 0 1 0

Detroit 000 000 110 — 2 New York 000 053 00x — 8

E_Holder (1). LOB_Detroit 8, New York 6. 2B_Stokes Jr. (4), Schwindel (2), Cameron (1), LeMahieu (2), Castillo (1), Iannetta (2). HR_Torres (1). CS_Amburgey (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tigers Boyd 3 2 0 0 1 4 McKay 1 0 0 0 0 0 Funkhouser L, 1-1 1-3 5 5 5 0 1 DeCaster 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Soto 1 3 3 3 0 1 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2 Manning 1 2 0 0 0 1

Yankees Cole 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Cessa 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Ottavino W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Britton 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kahnle 1 2 1 0 1 0 Green 1 2 1 1 0 1 Holder 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Soto (Stowers).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster First, Mark Wegner Second, Dan Iassogna Third, Ramon De Jesu.

Advertisement

T_2:47. A_9,645

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.