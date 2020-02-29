Listen Live Sports

Yankees 8, Tigers 2

February 29, 2020
 
Tigers Yankees
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 2 7 2 Totals 35 8 12 8
Woodrow cf 2 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0
R.Grene ph 3 0 0 0 Cstillo ph 2 0 1 1
V.Reyes lf 2 0 1 0 G.Trres ss 3 1 1 3
Stk Jr. ph 2 1 1 0 K.Hlder ph 2 0 1 1
Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 Mi.Ford 1b 3 0 0 0
Da.Lugo 3b 1 0 0 0 Sanchez c 3 0 0 0
B.Dixon 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Thole c 1 0 0 0
Schwndl 1b 2 0 1 1 Andujar lf 2 0 0 0
Bnfacio dh 3 1 0 0 D.Grcia 1b 1 0 0 0
Johnson ph 1 0 0 0 Innetta dh 3 1 2 0
H.Cstro 2b 2 0 0 0 Gilliam pr 1 1 0 0
Clemens 2b 2 0 1 0 Herrera 3b 2 1 1 0
J.Mrcer ss 2 0 1 0 Cabrera 3b 2 1 1 0
Alcntra ss 2 0 1 1 Ambrgey rf 2 1 2 1
Greiner c 1 0 0 0 Stowers rf 1 1 1 0
J.Nunez c 2 0 0 0 Granite cf 3 1 1 2
Dmritte rf 2 0 0 0 Z.Zhner lf 1 0 0 0
Cameron cf 1 0 1 0
Detroit 000 000 110 2
New York 000 053 00x 8

E_Holder (1). LOB_Detroit 8, New York 6. 2B_Stokes Jr. (4), Schwindel (2), Cameron (1), LeMahieu (2), Castillo (1), Iannetta (2). HR_Torres (1). CS_Amburgey (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tigers
Boyd 3 2 0 0 1 4
McKay 1 0 0 0 0 0
Funkhouser L, 1-1 1-3 5 5 5 0 1
DeCaster 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Soto 1 3 3 3 0 1
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2
Manning 1 2 0 0 0 1
Yankees
Cole 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Cessa 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Ottavino W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kahnle 1 2 1 0 1 0
Green 1 2 1 1 0 1
Holder 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Soto (Stowers).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster First, Mark Wegner Second, Dan Iassogna Third, Ramon De Jesu.

T_2:47. A_9,645

