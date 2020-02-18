Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has minor right shoulder issue

February 18, 2020 8:59 am
 
< a min read
      

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was not in any batting practice group for the team’s first full squad workout on Tuesday because of a minor right shoulder issue.

The problem is not considered serious and Judge is expected to take part in other drills.

The outfielder hit .272 with 27 homers with 55 RBIs in 102 games last season. He was on the injured list from April 21-June 21 with a left oblique strain.

Judge is scheduled to talk with reporters following the workout.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|20 CMMC - A Small Business Forum for...
2|20 Capture the Flag
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1792: Postal Service Act establishes US Post Office Department