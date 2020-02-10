Listen Live Sports

Yankees’ Tanaka feels cheated out of 2017 World Series

February 10, 2020 1:07 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Masahiro Tanaka feels cheated by the Houston Astros.

Tanaka’s Yankees lost to the Astros in a seven-game AL Championship Series in 2017.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred found the Astros broke rules against electronic sign stealing in 2017, including during the postseason.

“Yeah, I do feel that way,” the Yankees pitcher said through a translator Monday after working out at the team’s minor league complex.

Houston won all four home games against the Yankees in the playoffs, when the Astros players had the advantage of the sign-stealing system, and lost all three in the Bronx. The scores of the first two games were both 2-1.

“It’s a competition and the competition should be a fair competition,” Tanaka said.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

