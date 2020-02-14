Young, Charlotte visit Rice

Charlotte (14-10, 8-5) vs. Rice (12-14, 4-9)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jahmir Young and Charlotte will take on Drew Peterson and Rice. The freshman Young is averaging 11.4 points over the last five games. Peterson, a sophomore, is averaging 10.4 points over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Ako Adams, Robert Martin and Josh Parrish have combined to score 38 percent of Rice’s points this season and 45 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Charlotte, Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Young has accounted for 42 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Rice is 0-8 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 12-6 when it scores at least 65.

COLD SPELL: Charlotte has lost its last five road games, scoring 64.8 points, while allowing 74.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice has made 10 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among CUSA teams. The Owls have averaged 12.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

