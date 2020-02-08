Listen Live Sports

Youngstown St. 67, Cleveland St. 55

February 8, 2020 8:20 pm
 
CLEVELAND ST. (9-16)

Eichelberger 10-15 1-2 21, Ferreira 3-7 4-8 10, Gomillion 1-5 0-0 2, Patton 5-11 2-3 13, Penn 2-6 0-0 4, K.Thomas 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 0-1 2-2 2, Sanchez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 9-15 55.

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (14-11)

Akuchie 5-10 0-0 12, Bohannon 4-7 0-0 8, Cathcart 0-3 0-0 0, Covington 4-8 0-0 8, Quisenberry 5-10 5-7 16, Simmons 6-12 7-8 23, Morgan 0-4 0-0 0, Hamperian 0-1 0-0 0, J.Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Bentley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 12-15 67.

Halftime_Cleveland St. 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Cleveland St. 2-11 (Patton 1-3, K.Thomas 1-4, Ferreira 0-1, Gomillion 0-1, Penn 0-2), Youngstown St. 7-24 (Simmons 4-8, Akuchie 2-6, Quisenberry 1-3, Covington 0-1, Cathcart 0-2, Morgan 0-4). Fouled Out_Gomillion, Penn. Rebounds_Cleveland St. 20 (Eichelberger, Ferreira 5), Youngstown St. 38 (Akuchie 10). Assists_Cleveland St. 7 (Ferreira, Patton 3), Youngstown St. 13 (Bohannon, Quisenberry 4). Total Fouls_Cleveland St. 18, Youngstown St. 15. A_3,298 (6,300).

