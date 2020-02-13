Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Youngstown St. 76, Detroit 72

February 13, 2020 9:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (15-11)

Akuchie 3-5 1-2 8, Bohannon 6-10 1-1 13, Cathcart 3-7 2-3 10, Covington 8-12 0-1 16, Quisenberry 2-8 4-4 10, Morgan 1-3 0-0 3, Simmons 2-3 0-1 4, Hamperian 3-3 3-3 10, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Bentley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 11-15 76.

DETROIT (6-20)

Miller 3-6 3-3 9, Brandon 0-5 0-0 0, Calipari 1-4 0-0 3, Davis 14-24 0-0 34, Rose 4-16 1-2 9, Moore 4-9 5-5 15, Legrand 1-1 0-0 2, Isiani 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 9-10 72.

Halftime_Youngstown St. 38-27. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 7-15 (Cathcart 2-4, Quisenberry 2-4, Hamperian 1-1, Morgan 1-2, Akuchie 1-3, Covington 0-1), Detroit 9-22 (Davis 6-9, Moore 2-4, Calipari 1-4, Miller 0-1, Isiani 0-2, Rose 0-2). Rebounds_Youngstown St. 27 (Bohannon 8), Detroit 33 (Moore 11). Assists_Youngstown St. 16 (Quisenberry 8), Detroit 10 (Davis 5). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 12, Detroit 12. A_1,275 (8,295).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created