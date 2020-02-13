Youngstown St. 76, Detroit 72

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (15-11)

Akuchie 3-5 1-2 8, Bohannon 6-10 1-1 13, Cathcart 3-7 2-3 10, Covington 8-12 0-1 16, Quisenberry 2-8 4-4 10, Morgan 1-3 0-0 3, Simmons 2-3 0-1 4, Hamperian 3-3 3-3 10, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Bentley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 11-15 76.

DETROIT (6-20)

Miller 3-6 3-3 9, Brandon 0-5 0-0 0, Calipari 1-4 0-0 3, Davis 14-24 0-0 34, Rose 4-16 1-2 9, Moore 4-9 5-5 15, Legrand 1-1 0-0 2, Isiani 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 9-10 72.

Halftime_Youngstown St. 38-27. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 7-15 (Cathcart 2-4, Quisenberry 2-4, Hamperian 1-1, Morgan 1-2, Akuchie 1-3, Covington 0-1), Detroit 9-22 (Davis 6-9, Moore 2-4, Calipari 1-4, Miller 0-1, Isiani 0-2, Rose 0-2). Rebounds_Youngstown St. 27 (Bohannon 8), Detroit 33 (Moore 11). Assists_Youngstown St. 16 (Quisenberry 8), Detroit 10 (Davis 5). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 12, Detroit 12. A_1,275 (8,295).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.