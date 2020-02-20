Youngstown St. 88, Wright St. 70

WRIGHT ST. (23-6)

Wampler 6-13 1-1 16, Love 6-10 5-6 17, Gentry 2-9 0-0 5, Hall 1-5 3-4 6, Holden 6-10 2-4 14, Ash 5-8 0-1 10, Calvin 0-2 0-0 0, Basile 0-1 2-2 2, Manns 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 13-18 70.

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (16-12)

Akuchie 1-7 0-0 3, Bohannon 6-11 4-5 16, Cathcart 2-2 2-2 6, Covington 2-6 0-1 5, Quisenberry 14-26 6-6 41, Simmons 3-4 2-2 9, Morgan 0-2 2-2 2, Thomas 3-4 0-0 6, Bentley 0-0 0-0 0, Bofenkamp 0-0 0-0 0, Hamperian 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 16-18 88.

Halftime_Youngstown St. 40-35. 3-Point Goals_Wright St. 5-18 (Wampler 3-6, Gentry 1-3, Hall 1-3, Basile 0-1, Holden 0-1, Calvin 0-2, Manns 0-2), Youngstown St. 10-24 (Quisenberry 7-11, Covington 1-2, Simmons 1-2, Akuchie 1-7, Morgan 0-2). Rebounds_Wright St. 19 (Holden 6), Youngstown St. 42 (Bohannon 14). Assists_Wright St. 11 (Hall 3), Youngstown St. 8 (Bohannon 4). Total Fouls_Wright St. 17, Youngstown St. 19. A_2,148 (6,300).

