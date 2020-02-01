Youngstown St. 91, IUPUI 76

IUPUI (6-18)

Weatherford 7-10 3-6 19, Burk 7-17 6-7 22, Goss 6-11 1-2 13, Minnett 4-13 2-2 13, Depersia 1-2 0-2 2, Kenyon 2-3 1-2 5, White 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-57 13-21 76.

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (13-11)

Bohannon 6-9 0-2 12, Covington 6-11 0-0 13, Akuchie 6-12 0-0 15, Quisenberry 8-14 4-4 22, Cathcart 3-8 0-0 8, Morgan 4-7 0-0 11, Hamperian 2-2 1-2 6, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Bentley 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 36-66 7-10 91.

Halftime_Youngstown St. 48-34. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 7-20 (Minnett 3-9, Weatherford 2-3, Burk 2-6, Goss 0-2), Youngstown St. 12-27 (Morgan 3-6, Akuchie 3-7, Cathcart 2-5, Quisenberry 2-5, Hamperian 1-1, Covington 1-2, Simmons 0-1). Rebounds_IUPUI 21 (Goss 11), Youngstown St. 35 (Akuchie 9). Assists_IUPUI 11 (Minnett, Depersia 3), Youngstown St. 19 (Quisenberry 7). Total Fouls_IUPUI 12, Youngstown St. 16. A_4,633 (6,300).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.