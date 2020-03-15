Listen Live Sports

15 members of Spanish club Alavés have coronavirus

March 18, 2020 11:46 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer team Alavés said Wednesday that 15 people in its club have become infected with the coronavirus: three players, seven members of the coaching staff and five other employees.

The club had already reported that two members of its staff were infected.

Rival teams Valencia and Espanyol said earlier this week that their clubs have also been hit by the virus.

Valencia said Monday that 35% of its squad and coaching staff are infected, while Espanyol said on Tuesday that six members of its squad and staff have it.

The only player of the growing group of infected players in the league to reveal his infection is Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay.

All three clubs said their infected members are in good health.

Last week, Real Madrid ordered its players into home confinement after Madrid basketball player Trey Thompkins tested positive. Real Madrid’s soccer and basketball teams share the same training facility.

Leganés sports director Martín Ortega has also been diagnosed with the virus.

Spain has suspended all sports events for at least two weeks and is under a government-imposed lockdown to battle the pandemic.

