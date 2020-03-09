2020 U.S. Soccer Schedule

All Times EDT (Won 1, Lost 0)

Saturday, Feb. 1 — United States 1, Costa Rica 0

Thursday, March 26 — vs. Netherlands at Eindhoven, Netherlands, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, March 30 — vs. Wales at Cardiff, Wales, 2:30 p.m.

a-Thursday, June 4 — vs. Honduras at Houston

Advertisement

a-Sunday, June 7 — vs. Mexico or Costa Rica at Arlington, Texas

q-Thursday, Sept. 3 — vs. TBA

q-Tuesday, Sept. 8 — vs. TBA

q-Thursday, Oct. 8 — vs. TBA

q-Tuesday, Oct. 13 — vs. TBA

q-Thursday, Nov. 12 — vs. TBA

q-Tuesday, Nov. 17 — vs. TBA

q-World Cup qualifier

a-CONCACAF Nations League

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.