49ers lock up Armstead before free agency

March 17, 2020 7:09 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (15-4)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Emmanuel Sanders, C Ben Garland, DT Sheldon Day, DE Anthony Zettel, TE Levine Toilolo, WR Jordan Matthews, CB Jason Verrett, DT Earl Mitchell, CB Dontae Johnson, DE Damontre Moore.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Kendrick Bourne, RB Matt Breida.

NEEDS: San Francisco locked up DL Arik Armstead with five-year deal before free agency but created hole with trade of DT DeForest Buckner. Person familiar with deal says Niners will get first-round pick from Colts that could be used for replacement at receiver if Sanders leaves. Passing game took off after Sanders arrived at midseason. Interior offensive line could use boost, especially with starting center Weston Richburg coming back from injury.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $11 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

