Abilene Christian 71, Incarnate Word 68, OT

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (20-11)

Gayman 5-8 4-6 16, Howell 0-1 1-2 1, Mason 5-8 0-1 11, Miller 4-9 0-0 9, Ricks 1-6 5-5 7, Simmons 3-5 2-3 10, Daniels 3-7 0-0 7, Kohl 3-9 0-0 6, Lenox 0-2 0-2 0, Cameron 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 26-58 12-19 71.

INCARNATE WORD (9-22)

Larsson 4-8 2-2 10, Miszkiewicz 0-1 0-0 0, Balentine 4-9 0-0 10, Lutz 7-14 0-0 16, Willis 5-13 2-2 15, Murray 3-7 6-8 12, Van Vlerah 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 25-56 11-13 68.

Halftime_Incarnate Word 27-22. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 7-24 (Simmons 2-3, Gayman 2-4, Mason 1-2, Daniels 1-3, Miller 1-4, Cameron 0-1, Howell 0-1, Lenox 0-2, Ricks 0-4), Incarnate Word 7-21 (Willis 3-6, Balentine 2-2, Lutz 2-7, Larsson 0-1, Van Vlerah 0-1, Murray 0-4). Fouled Out_Mason. Rebounds_Abilene Christian 26 (Gayman 7), Incarnate Word 31 (Larsson 9). Assists_Abilene Christian 18 (Miller 5), Incarnate Word 11 (Balentine 4). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 16, Incarnate Word 19. A_831 (2,000).

