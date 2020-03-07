Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Achara scores in MLS debut, Toronto beats NYCFC 1-0

March 7, 2020 7:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

TORONTO (AP) — Nigerian rookie Ifunanyachi Achara scored in the 81st minute in his MLS debut to give Toronto FC a 1-0 victory over New York City FC on Saturday.

Alejandro Pozuelo swept the ball wide to Richie Laryea, whose cross deflected off defender Ronald Mataritta to the far corner of the goal for Achara to head it in.

Coach Greg Vanney reached 100th victories for Toronto FC in all competitions.

Toronto (1-0-1) had a goal by Achara and potential penalty waved off by video review in the first half.

Advertisement

NYCFC dropped to 0-2-0.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in