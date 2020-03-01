Listen Live Sports

Acquaah scores late, Cal Baptist beats Seattle 88-87 in OT

March 1, 2020 12:53 am
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — De’jon Davis scored 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Milan Acquaah added 27 points that included the game-winning shot with three seconds left in overtime and California Baptist beat Seattle 88-87 on Saturday night.

Terrell Brown scored all 10 points in overtime for Seattle, and his pull-up jumper gave the Redhawks the lead with 22 seconds to go.

Davis made a pair of free throws with 2.4 seconds left to force overtime tied at 77-all.

Brandon Boyd added 12 points for Cal Baptist (21-8, 10-4 Western Athletic Conference). Ferron Flavors Jr. chipped in 11 points.

Brown scored 31 points to lead Seattle (14-15, 7-7). Morgan Means added 24 points, Riley Grigsby had 14 and Anand Hundal 11.

Seattle host Chicago State on Wednesday. Cal Baptist plays at New Mexico State on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

