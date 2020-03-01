AHL Glance

All Times EST

AHL Eastern Conference

AHL Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 59 35 18 3 3 76 180 153 Providence 58 34 18 3 3 74 185 148 Hartford 58 31 16 6 5 73 168 161 Charlotte 57 32 21 4 0 68 194 164 Springfield 58 30 26 2 0 62 183 179 WB/Scranton 59 27 24 3 5 62 153 181 Lehigh Valley 58 24 26 2 6 56 150 167 Bridgeport 59 20 32 5 2 47 134 191

AHL North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 59 37 17 4 1 79 221 181 Rochester 58 31 18 4 5 71 169 160 Utica 57 31 21 3 2 67 201 179 Syracuse 59 28 22 4 5 65 195 203 Binghamton 58 30 24 4 0 64 170 175 Laval 59 27 24 5 3 62 170 179 Toronto 57 27 25 3 2 59 192 195 Cleveland 58 24 28 4 2 54 153 177

AHL Western Conference

AHL Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 59 38 13 5 3 84 198 134 Iowa 58 36 16 3 3 78 185 154 San Antonio 57 24 21 7 5 60 156 169 Chicago 58 26 25 5 2 59 148 166 Grand Rapids 59 26 26 3 4 59 166 185 Rockford 60 28 29 1 2 59 150 181 Texas 57 25 26 2 4 56 156 177 Manitoba 59 26 32 1 0 53 154 184

AHL Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 54 33 18 1 2 69 186 155 Colorado 52 31 17 3 1 66 174 155 Stockton 52 29 16 4 3 65 184 157 Ontario 55 29 20 5 1 64 165 191 San Diego 53 28 18 5 2 63 176 154 Bakersfield 54 20 26 5 3 48 156 196 San Jose 50 17 27 4 2 40 160 181

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 4, Cleveland 1

Manitoba 3, Chicago 2

Advertisement

Binghamton 5, Toronto 4

San Diego 4, San Jose 3

Hartford 3, Bridgeport 1

Hershey 5, WB/Scranton 1

Laval 5, Utica 2

Syracuse 4, Rochester 2

Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Providence 3, Springfield 1

Texas 4, Grand Rapids 2

Iowa 2, Stockton 0

Ontario 2, Bakersfield 1

Milwaukee 4, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

Manitoba 4, Chicago 3

Providence 3, Hartford 2

San Antonio 3, Rockford 0

Binghamton 1, Bridgeport 0

Charlotte 6, Hershey 3

Colorado 3, Milwaukee 1

Tucson 3, Bakersfield 2

Monday’s Games

Iowa at San Jose, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.