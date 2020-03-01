AHL Glance

All Times EST
AHL Eastern Conference
AHL Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|59
|35
|18
|3
|3
|76
|180
|153
|Providence
|58
|34
|18
|3
|3
|74
|185
|148
|Hartford
|58
|31
|16
|6
|5
|73
|168
|161
|Charlotte
|57
|32
|21
|4
|0
|68
|194
|164
|Springfield
|58
|30
|26
|2
|0
|62
|183
|179
|WB/Scranton
|59
|27
|24
|3
|5
|62
|153
|181
|Lehigh Valley
|58
|24
|26
|2
|6
|56
|150
|167
|Bridgeport
|59
|20
|32
|5
|2
|47
|134
|191
AHL North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|59
|37
|17
|4
|1
|79
|221
|181
|Rochester
|58
|31
|18
|4
|5
|71
|169
|160
|Utica
|57
|31
|21
|3
|2
|67
|201
|179
|Syracuse
|59
|28
|22
|4
|5
|65
|195
|203
|Binghamton
|58
|30
|24
|4
|0
|64
|170
|175
|Laval
|59
|27
|24
|5
|3
|62
|170
|179
|Toronto
|57
|27
|25
|3
|2
|59
|192
|195
|Cleveland
|58
|24
|28
|4
|2
|54
|153
|177
AHL Western Conference
AHL Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|59
|38
|13
|5
|3
|84
|198
|134
|Iowa
|58
|36
|16
|3
|3
|78
|185
|154
|San Antonio
|57
|24
|21
|7
|5
|60
|156
|169
|Chicago
|58
|26
|25
|5
|2
|59
|148
|166
|Grand Rapids
|59
|26
|26
|3
|4
|59
|166
|185
|Rockford
|60
|28
|29
|1
|2
|59
|150
|181
|Texas
|57
|25
|26
|2
|4
|56
|156
|177
|Manitoba
|59
|26
|32
|1
|0
|53
|154
|184
AHL Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|54
|33
|18
|1
|2
|69
|186
|155
|Colorado
|52
|31
|17
|3
|1
|66
|174
|155
|Stockton
|52
|29
|16
|4
|3
|65
|184
|157
|Ontario
|55
|29
|20
|5
|1
|64
|165
|191
|San Diego
|53
|28
|18
|5
|2
|63
|176
|154
|Bakersfield
|54
|20
|26
|5
|3
|48
|156
|196
|San Jose
|50
|17
|27
|4
|2
|40
|160
|181
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Belleville 4, Cleveland 1
Manitoba 3, Chicago 2
Binghamton 5, Toronto 4
San Diego 4, San Jose 3
Hartford 3, Bridgeport 1
Hershey 5, WB/Scranton 1
Laval 5, Utica 2
Syracuse 4, Rochester 2
Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 2
Providence 3, Springfield 1
Texas 4, Grand Rapids 2
Iowa 2, Stockton 0
Ontario 2, Bakersfield 1
Milwaukee 4, Colorado 2
Sunday’s Games
Manitoba 4, Chicago 3
Providence 3, Hartford 2
San Antonio 3, Rockford 0
Binghamton 1, Bridgeport 0
Charlotte 6, Hershey 3
Colorado 3, Milwaukee 1
Tucson 3, Bakersfield 2
Monday’s Games
Iowa at San Jose, 2 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.
