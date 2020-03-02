Listen Live Sports

AHL Glance

March 2, 2020
 
< a min read
      

All Times EST

AHL Eastern Conference

AHL Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 59 35 18 3 3 76 180 153
Providence 58 34 18 3 3 74 185 148
Hartford 58 31 16 6 5 73 168 161
Charlotte 57 32 21 4 0 68 194 164
Springfield 58 30 26 2 0 62 183 179
WB/Scranton 59 27 24 3 5 62 153 181
Lehigh Valley 58 24 26 2 6 56 150 167
Bridgeport 59 20 32 5 2 47 134 191

AHL North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 59 37 17 4 1 79 221 181
Rochester 58 31 18 4 5 71 169 160
Utica 57 31 21 3 2 67 201 179
Syracuse 59 28 22 4 5 65 195 203
Binghamton 58 30 24 4 0 64 170 175
Laval 59 27 24 5 3 62 170 179
Toronto 57 27 25 3 2 59 192 195
Cleveland 58 24 28 4 2 54 153 177

AHL Western Conference

AHL Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 59 38 13 5 3 84 198 134
Iowa 59 36 16 4 3 79 186 156
San Antonio 57 24 21 7 5 60 156 169
Chicago 58 26 25 5 2 59 148 166
Grand Rapids 59 26 26 3 4 59 166 185
Rockford 60 28 29 1 2 59 150 181
Texas 57 25 26 2 4 56 156 177
Manitoba 59 26 32 1 0 53 154 184

AHL Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 54 33 18 1 2 69 186 155
Colorado 52 31 17 3 1 66 174 155
Stockton 52 29 16 4 3 65 184 157
Ontario 55 29 20 5 1 64 165 191
San Diego 53 28 18 5 2 63 176 154
Bakersfield 54 20 26 5 3 48 156 196
San Jose 51 18 27 4 2 42 162 182

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Manitoba 4, Chicago 3

Providence 3, Hartford 2

San Antonio 3, Rockford 0

Binghamton 1, Bridgeport 0

Charlotte 6, Hershey 3

Colorado 3, Milwaukee 1

Tucson 3, Bakersfield 2

Monday’s Games

San Jose 2, Iowa 1

Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

