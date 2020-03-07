AHL Glance

All Times EST

AHL Eastern Conference

AHL Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 61 37 18 3 3 80 185 154 Providence 60 36 18 3 3 78 191 151 Hartford 60 31 18 6 5 73 169 166 Charlotte 59 32 22 5 0 69 197 169 WB/Scranton 61 28 25 3 5 64 162 189 Springfield 60 30 27 3 0 63 186 185 Lehigh Valley 60 24 28 2 6 56 155 178 Bridgeport 61 21 33 5 2 49 142 200

AHL North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 62 38 19 4 1 81 234 194 Rochester 61 33 19 4 5 75 179 168 Utica 60 34 21 3 2 73 209 183 Binghamton 60 32 24 4 0 68 181 180 Syracuse 61 29 23 4 5 67 199 209 Laval 61 29 24 5 3 66 180 182 Toronto 61 29 27 3 2 63 205 209 Cleveland 60 24 30 4 2 54 156 187

AHL Western Conference

AHL Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 61 39 14 5 3 86 202 140 Iowa 61 36 17 4 4 80 190 165 Grand Rapids 62 28 27 3 4 63 173 192 Texas 61 27 27 3 4 61 166 185 Rockford 62 29 30 1 2 61 154 184 San Antonio 59 24 23 7 5 60 160 175 Chicago 60 26 26 5 3 60 152 173 Manitoba 60 27 32 1 0 55 158 187

AHL Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 56 35 18 1 2 73 193 159 Colorado 54 33 17 3 1 70 181 156 Stockton 54 30 16 4 4 68 190 163 San Diego 55 29 18 6 2 66 181 159 Ontario 57 29 22 5 1 64 166 198 Bakersfield 56 21 27 5 3 50 162 202 San Jose 54 20 27 5 2 47 172 188

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Laval 5, Cleveland 1

Rochester 5, Belleville 3

Toronto 5, Syracuse 2

Utica 2, Charlotte 1

Binghamton 6, WB/Scranton 4

Bridgeport 6, Lehigh Valley 4

Providence 2, Springfield 1

Hershey 1, Hartford 0

Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 0

Texas 2, San Antonio 1

Colorado 4, Ontario 1

San Jose 3, San Diego 2

Stockton 3, Bakersfield 2

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Utica 3, Charlotte 2

Grand Rapids 3, Rockford 0

Hershey 4, Hartford 1

Manitoba 4, Iowa 3

Rochester 4, Belleville 2

Syracuse 2, Toronto 1

Providence 4, Springfield 2

WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 2

Texas 4, Milwaukee 1

Tucson 3, Chicago 2

Colorado 3, Ontario 0

Bakersfield 4, Stockton 3

San Diego 3, San Jose 2

Sunday’s Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.

