AHL Glance

March 8, 2020 10:09 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL Eastern Conference

AHL Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 62 37 18 3 4 81 187 157
Providence 61 37 18 3 3 80 194 153
Hartford 61 31 19 6 5 73 170 170
Charlotte 59 32 22 5 0 69 197 169
Springfield 61 31 27 3 0 65 190 186
WB/Scranton 62 28 26 3 5 64 162 192
Lehigh Valley 61 24 28 2 7 57 160 184
Bridgeport 62 22 33 5 2 51 148 205

AHL North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 62 38 19 4 1 81 234 194
Rochester 61 33 19 4 5 75 179 168
Utica 60 34 21 3 2 73 209 183
Binghamton 61 33 24 4 0 70 184 180
Syracuse 61 29 23 4 5 67 199 209
Laval 61 29 24 5 3 66 180 182
Toronto 61 29 27 3 2 63 205 209
Cleveland 60 24 30 4 2 54 156 187

AHL Western Conference

AHL Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 62 40 14 5 3 88 205 140
Iowa 62 37 17 4 4 82 193 167
Grand Rapids 62 28 27 3 4 63 173 192
Chicago 61 27 26 5 3 62 155 175
Rockford 63 29 30 2 2 62 156 187
Texas 61 27 27 3 4 61 166 185
San Antonio 60 24 24 7 5 60 160 178
Manitoba 61 27 33 1 0 55 160 190

AHL Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 56 35 18 1 2 73 193 159
Colorado 54 33 17 3 1 70 181 156
Stockton 54 30 16 4 4 68 190 163
San Diego 55 29 18 6 2 66 181 159
Ontario 57 29 22 5 1 64 166 198
Bakersfield 56 21 27 5 3 50 162 202
San Jose 54 20 27 5 2 47 172 188

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Utica 3, Charlotte 2

Grand Rapids 3, Rockford 0

Hershey 4, Hartford 1

Manitoba 4, Iowa 3

Rochester 4, Belleville 2

Syracuse 2, Toronto 1

Providence 4, Springfield 2

WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 2

Texas 4, Milwaukee 1

Tucson 3, Chicago 2

Colorado 3, Ontario 0

Bakersfield 4, Stockton 3

San Diego 3, San Jose 2

Sunday’s Games

Iowa 3, Manitoba 2

Binghamton 3, WB/Scranton 0

Bridgeport 6, Lehigh Valley 5

Providence 3, Hershey 2

Springfield 4, Hartford 1

Chicago 3, Rockford 2

Milwaukee 3, San Antonio 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

