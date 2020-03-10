AHL Glance

All Times EDT

AHL Eastern Conference

AHL Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 62 37 18 3 4 81 187 157 Providence 61 37 18 3 3 80 194 153 Hartford 61 31 19 6 5 73 170 170 Charlotte 60 33 22 5 0 71 199 170 Springfield 61 31 27 3 0 65 190 186 WB/Scranton 62 28 26 3 5 64 162 192 Lehigh Valley 61 24 28 2 7 57 160 184 Bridgeport 62 22 33 5 2 51 148 205

AHL North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 62 38 19 4 1 81 234 194 Rochester 61 33 19 4 5 75 179 168 Utica 60 34 21 3 2 73 209 183 Binghamton 61 33 24 4 0 70 184 180 Syracuse 61 29 23 4 5 67 199 209 Laval 61 29 24 5 3 66 180 182 Toronto 61 29 27 3 2 63 205 209 Cleveland 61 24 31 4 2 54 157 189

AHL Western Conference

AHL Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 62 40 14 5 3 88 205 140 Iowa 62 37 17 4 4 82 193 167 Grand Rapids 62 28 27 3 4 63 173 192 Texas 62 28 27 3 4 63 171 189 Chicago 61 27 26 5 3 62 155 175 Rockford 63 29 30 2 2 62 156 187 San Antonio 60 24 24 7 5 60 160 178 Manitoba 61 27 33 1 0 55 160 190

AHL Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 57 36 18 1 2 75 196 159 Colorado 55 33 18 3 1 70 185 161 Stockton 55 30 17 4 4 68 194 170 San Diego 56 29 19 6 2 66 181 162 Ontario 57 29 22 5 1 64 166 198 Bakersfield 56 21 27 5 3 50 162 202 San Jose 55 21 27 5 2 49 179 192

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Cleveland 1

Texas 5, Colorado 4

Tucson 3, San Diego 0

San Jose 7, Stockton 4

Wednesday’s Games

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

