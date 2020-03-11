AHL Glance

All Times EDT
AHL Eastern Conference
AHL Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|62
|38
|18
|3
|3
|82
|197
|154
|Hershey
|62
|37
|18
|3
|4
|81
|187
|157
|Charlotte
|61
|34
|22
|5
|0
|73
|202
|172
|Hartford
|62
|31
|20
|6
|5
|73
|171
|173
|WB/Scranton
|63
|29
|26
|3
|5
|66
|164
|193
|Springfield
|61
|31
|27
|3
|0
|65
|190
|186
|Lehigh Valley
|62
|24
|28
|3
|7
|58
|161
|186
|Bridgeport
|63
|23
|33
|5
|2
|53
|152
|206
AHL North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|63
|38
|20
|4
|1
|81
|234
|197
|Rochester
|62
|33
|20
|4
|5
|75
|181
|173
|Utica
|61
|34
|22
|3
|2
|73
|210
|186
|Binghamton
|62
|34
|24
|4
|0
|72
|189
|182
|Syracuse
|62
|30
|23
|4
|5
|69
|202
|210
|Laval
|62
|30
|24
|5
|3
|68
|183
|182
|Toronto
|62
|29
|28
|3
|2
|63
|206
|213
|Cleveland
|62
|24
|31
|5
|2
|55
|159
|192
AHL Western Conference
AHL Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|63
|41
|14
|5
|3
|90
|211
|141
|Iowa
|63
|37
|18
|4
|4
|82
|194
|171
|Grand Rapids
|63
|29
|27
|3
|4
|65
|177
|193
|Texas
|63
|28
|28
|3
|4
|63
|172
|192
|Chicago
|61
|27
|26
|5
|3
|62
|155
|175
|Rockford
|63
|29
|30
|2
|2
|62
|156
|187
|San Antonio
|61
|24
|25
|7
|5
|60
|161
|184
|Manitoba
|61
|27
|33
|1
|0
|55
|160
|190
AHL Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|58
|36
|19
|1
|2
|75
|198
|163
|Colorado
|56
|34
|18
|3
|1
|72
|188
|162
|Stockton
|55
|30
|17
|4
|4
|68
|194
|170
|San Diego
|57
|30
|19
|6
|2
|68
|185
|164
|Ontario
|57
|29
|22
|5
|1
|64
|166
|198
|Bakersfield
|56
|21
|27
|5
|3
|50
|162
|202
|San Jose
|55
|21
|27
|5
|2
|49
|179
|192
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte 2, Cleveland 1
Texas 5, Colorado 4
Tucson 3, San Diego 0
San Jose 7, Stockton 4
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 6, San Antonio 1
Bridgeport 4, Toronto 1
Charlotte 3, Cleveland 2
Grand Rapids 4, Iowa 1
Laval 3, Belleville 0
Providence 3, Hartford 1
Syracuse 3, Utica 1
Binghamton 5, Rochester 2
WB/Scranton 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Colorado 3, Texas 1
San Diego 4, Tucson 2
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Binghamton at Laval, 3 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
