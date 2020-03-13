AHL Glance

All Times EDT
AHL Eastern Conference
AHL Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|62
|38
|18
|3
|3
|82
|197
|154
|Hershey
|62
|37
|18
|3
|4
|81
|187
|157
|Charlotte
|61
|34
|22
|5
|0
|73
|202
|172
|Hartford
|62
|31
|20
|6
|5
|73
|171
|173
|WB/Scranton
|63
|29
|26
|3
|5
|66
|164
|193
|Springfield
|61
|31
|27
|3
|0
|65
|190
|186
|Lehigh Valley
|62
|24
|28
|3
|7
|58
|161
|186
|Bridgeport
|63
|23
|33
|5
|2
|53
|152
|206
AHL North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|63
|38
|20
|4
|1
|81
|234
|197
|Rochester
|62
|33
|20
|4
|5
|75
|181
|173
|Utica
|61
|34
|22
|3
|2
|73
|210
|186
|Binghamton
|62
|34
|24
|4
|0
|72
|189
|182
|Syracuse
|62
|30
|23
|4
|5
|69
|202
|210
|Laval
|62
|30
|24
|5
|3
|68
|183
|182
|Toronto
|62
|29
|28
|3
|2
|63
|206
|213
|Cleveland
|62
|24
|31
|5
|2
|55
|159
|192
AHL Western Conference
AHL Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|63
|41
|14
|5
|3
|90
|211
|141
|Iowa
|63
|37
|18
|4
|4
|82
|194
|171
|Grand Rapids
|63
|29
|27
|3
|4
|65
|177
|193
|Texas
|63
|28
|28
|3
|4
|63
|172
|192
|Chicago
|61
|27
|26
|5
|3
|62
|155
|175
|Rockford
|63
|29
|30
|2
|2
|62
|156
|187
|San Antonio
|61
|24
|25
|7
|5
|60
|161
|184
|Manitoba
|61
|27
|33
|1
|0
|55
|160
|190
AHL Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|58
|36
|19
|1
|2
|75
|198
|163
|Colorado
|56
|34
|18
|3
|1
|72
|188
|162
|Stockton
|55
|30
|17
|4
|4
|68
|194
|170
|San Diego
|57
|30
|19
|6
|2
|68
|185
|164
|Ontario
|57
|29
|22
|5
|1
|64
|166
|198
|Bakersfield
|56
|21
|27
|5
|3
|50
|162
|202
|San Jose
|55
|21
|27
|5
|2
|49
|179
|192
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Binghamton at Laval, 3 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Iowa, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
