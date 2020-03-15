AHL Glance

All Times EDT
AHL Eastern Conference
AHL Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|62
|38
|18
|3
|3
|82
|197
|154
|Hershey
|62
|37
|18
|3
|4
|81
|187
|157
|Charlotte
|61
|34
|22
|5
|0
|73
|202
|172
|Hartford
|62
|31
|20
|6
|5
|73
|171
|173
|WB/Scranton
|63
|29
|26
|3
|5
|66
|164
|193
|Springfield
|61
|31
|27
|3
|0
|65
|190
|186
|Lehigh Valley
|62
|24
|28
|3
|7
|58
|161
|186
|Bridgeport
|63
|23
|33
|5
|2
|53
|152
|206
AHL North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|63
|38
|20
|4
|1
|81
|234
|197
|Rochester
|62
|33
|20
|4
|5
|75
|181
|173
|Utica
|61
|34
|22
|3
|2
|73
|210
|186
|Binghamton
|62
|34
|24
|4
|0
|72
|189
|182
|Syracuse
|62
|30
|23
|4
|5
|69
|202
|210
|Laval
|62
|30
|24
|5
|3
|68
|183
|182
|Toronto
|62
|29
|28
|3
|2
|63
|206
|213
|Cleveland
|62
|24
|31
|5
|2
|55
|159
|192
AHL Western Conference
AHL Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|63
|41
|14
|5
|3
|90
|211
|141
|Iowa
|63
|37
|18
|4
|4
|82
|194
|171
|Grand Rapids
|63
|29
|27
|3
|4
|65
|177
|193
|Texas
|63
|28
|28
|3
|4
|63
|172
|192
|Chicago
|61
|27
|26
|5
|3
|62
|155
|175
|Rockford
|63
|29
|30
|2
|2
|62
|156
|187
|San Antonio
|61
|24
|25
|7
|5
|60
|161
|184
|Manitoba
|61
|27
|33
|1
|0
|55
|160
|190
AHL Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|58
|36
|19
|1
|2
|75
|198
|163
|Colorado
|56
|34
|18
|3
|1
|72
|188
|162
|Stockton
|55
|30
|17
|4
|4
|68
|194
|170
|San Diego
|57
|30
|19
|6
|2
|68
|185
|164
|Ontario
|57
|29
|22
|5
|1
|64
|166
|198
|Bakersfield
|56
|21
|27
|5
|3
|50
|162
|202
|San Jose
|55
|21
|27
|5
|2
|49
|179
|192
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Binghamton at Laval, ppd
Providence at Charlotte, ppd
Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, ppd
Belleville at Syracuse, ppd
Hartford at Bridgeport, ppd
Manitoba at Milwaukee, ppd
WB/Scranton at Hershey, ppd
Toronto at Lehigh Valley, ppd
Utica at Springfield, ppd
Rockford at Chicago, ppd
Colorado at Stockton, ppd
San Jose at Ontario, ppd
Texas at Tucson, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Providence at Charlotte, ppd
Rochester at Cleveland, ppd
Springfield at Bridgeport, ppd
Manitoba at Chicago, ppd
San Antonio at Iowa, ppd
San Diego at Ontario, ppd
Texas at Tucson, ppd
Colorado at Stockton, ppd
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Rochester at Toronto, ppd
Utica at Syracuse, ppd
Colorado at San Jose, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Laval at Hershey, ppd
Springfield at Hartford, ppd
Cleveland at WB/Scranton, ppd
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, ppd
Manitoba at Texas, ppd
Milwaukee at Rockford, ppd
San Antonio at Iowa, ppd
Stockton at Ontario, ppd
