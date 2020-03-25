Listen Live Sports

AHL Glance

March 25, 2020
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL Eastern Conference

AHL Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 62 38 18 3 3 82 197 154
Hershey 62 37 18 3 4 81 187 157
Charlotte 61 34 22 5 0 73 202 172
Hartford 62 31 20 6 5 73 171 173
WB/Scranton 63 29 26 3 5 66 164 193
Springfield 61 31 27 3 0 65 190 186
Lehigh Valley 62 24 28 3 7 58 161 186
Bridgeport 63 23 33 5 2 53 152 206

AHL North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 63 38 20 4 1 81 234 197
Rochester 62 33 20 4 5 75 181 173
Utica 61 34 22 3 2 73 210 186
Binghamton 62 34 24 4 0 72 189 182
Syracuse 62 30 23 4 5 69 202 210
Laval 62 30 24 5 3 68 183 182
Toronto 62 29 28 3 2 63 206 213
Cleveland 62 24 31 5 2 55 159 192

AHL Western Conference

AHL Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 63 41 14 5 3 90 211 141
Iowa 63 37 18 4 4 82 194 171
Grand Rapids 63 29 27 3 4 65 177 193
Texas 63 28 28 3 4 63 172 192
Chicago 61 27 26 5 3 62 155 175
Rockford 63 29 30 2 2 62 156 187
San Antonio 61 24 25 7 5 60 161 184
Manitoba 61 27 33 1 0 55 160 190

AHL Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 58 36 19 1 2 75 198 163
Colorado 56 34 18 3 1 72 188 162
Stockton 55 30 17 4 4 68 194 170
San Diego 57 30 19 6 2 68 185 164
Ontario 57 29 22 5 1 64 166 198
Bakersfield 56 21 27 5 3 50 162 202
San Jose 55 21 27 5 2 49 179 192

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago, ppd

Texas at Rockford, ppd

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Belleville, ppd

Charlotte at Hartford, ppd

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, ppd

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, ppd

Utica at Laval, ppd

Toronto at Rochester, ppd

Cleveland at Milwaukee, ppd

Stockton at Bakersfield, ppd

Colorado at San Diego, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Manitoba, ppd

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Utica, ppd

Chicago at Grand Rapids, ppd

Hershey at Syracuse, ppd

Providence at Springfield, ppd

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, ppd

Bridgeport at Hartford, ppd

Belleville at Laval, ppd

Rockford at Iowa, ppd

San Antonio at Milwaukee, ppd

San Jose at Tucson, ppd

Bakersfield at San Diego, ppd

Colorado at Ontario, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Rockford at Iowa, ppd

Laval at Toronto, ppd

Binghamton at Hershey, ppd

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, ppd

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, ppd

Syracuse at Belleville, ppd

Texas at Manitoba, ppd

Utica at Hartford, ppd

Bridgeport at Providence, ppd

Charlotte at Springfield, ppd

Rochester at WB/Scranton, ppd

San Antonio at Chicago, ppd

Ontario at Stockton, ppd

San Jose at Tucson, ppd

Colorado at Bakersfield, ppd

