Air Force 77, Fresno St. 70

AIR FORCE (11-19)

Scottie 9-18 2-3 21, Swan 5-7 2-4 12, Morris 2-5 2-2 7, Tomes 0-3 2-2 2, Walker 8-14 3-4 24, Joyce 3-5 0-0 7, Akaya 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 11-15 77.

FRESNO ST. (11-18)

Grimes 5-9 1-1 13, Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, Blackwell 3-6 4-4 13, J.Hyder 2-8 0-0 5, Williams 6-12 3-4 21, Holland 1-2 0-0 3, Hart 5-11 0-0 13. Totals 23-52 8-9 70.

Halftime_Air Force 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Air Force 8-20 (Walker 5-7, Joyce 1-3, Morris 1-3, Scottie 1-3, Swan 0-1, Tomes 0-3), Fresno St. 16-36 (Williams 6-12, Blackwell 3-6, Hart 3-7, Grimes 2-3, Holland 1-2, J.Hyder 1-5, Robinson 0-1). Rebounds_Air Force 27 (Morris 7), Fresno St. 24 (Grimes 11). Assists_Air Force 15 (Tomes 4), Fresno St. 14 (J.Hyder 6). Total Fouls_Air Force 12, Fresno St. 21.

