Air Force faces San Diego St. in MWC quarters

Air Force (12-19, 6-13) vs. No. 1 seed San Diego State (28-1, 17-1)

Mountain West Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Thursday, 2:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force and San Diego State are prepared to match up in the quarterfinals of the MWC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 8, when the Aztecs outshot Air Force 55.8 percent to 46.4 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to the 15-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Air Force has relied heavily on its seniors. Lavelle Scottie, Ryan Swan, Caleb Morris and Sid Tomes have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Falcons points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Malachi Flynn has either made or assisted on 57 percent of all San Diego State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Air Force is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Falcons are 6-19 when opponents score more than 60.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Falcons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Aztecs. San Diego State has an assist on 34 of 68 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three contests while Air Force has assists on 50 of 79 field goals (63.3 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The sturdy San Diego State defense has held opponents to 59.2 points per game, the third-lowest mark in Division I. Air Force has given up an average of 74.6 points through 31 games (ranking the Falcons 270th).

