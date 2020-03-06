Listen Live Sports

Akron 79, Kent St. 76

March 6, 2020 9:06 pm
 
KENT ST. (19-12)

Pippen 5-14 1-2 14, Whittington 4-10 0-3 8, Roberts 6-15 3-4 17, Simons 5-8 3-4 16, A.Williams 5-16 1-1 11, Santiago 1-3 2-2 4, Peterson 0-3 0-0 0, Beck 2-4 0-0 4, Bainbridge 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 28-73 12-18 76.

AKRON (24-7)

X.Williams 7-12 5-5 22, Riak 3-3 2-2 8, Banks 3-11 6-6 14, Cheese 2-6 4-5 10, Jackson 4-13 7-8 16, Tribble 2-4 0-0 4, Reece 2-3 1-2 5, Ali 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 25-28 79.

Halftime_Akron 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Kent St. 8-22 (Simons 3-4, Pippen 3-6, Roberts 2-8, Beck 0-1, Peterson 0-1, Santiago 0-1, A.Williams 0-1), Akron 8-26 (X.Williams 3-7, Cheese 2-4, Banks 2-8, Jackson 1-6, Tribble 0-1). Fouled Out_X.Williams. Rebounds_Kent St. 34 (Pippen, Whittington, Roberts 5), Akron 37 (X.Williams 12). Assists_Kent St. 11 (Roberts 3), Akron 14 (Cheese 6). Total Fouls_Kent St. 23, Akron 17. A_5,500 (5,500).

