Alabama 73, Missouri 61

MISSOURI (8-21)

Schuchts 0-1 0-0 0, Blackwell 8-21 6-6 23, Chavis 2-6 3-3 9, Roundtree 1-4 0-0 3, Smith 8-16 2-2 20, Frank 1-7 0-0 2, Green 1-2 2-2 4, Troup 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-59 13-13 61

ALABAMA (18-11)

Copeland 5-9 0-2 10, Walker 1-5 2-2 5, Abrams 5-10 0-0 11, Johnson 7-15 1-3 17, Lewis 3-8 3-5 10, Craig Cruce 0-1 2-2 2, Knight 1-2 2-3 4, Barber 2-2 0-0 5, Davis 3-4 0-0 7, Richardson 0-0 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-56 12-19 73

Missouri 14 17 16 14 — 61 Alabama 12 22 21 18 — 73

3-Point Goals_Missouri 6-30 (Schuchts 0-1, Blackwell 1-8, Chavis 2-6, Roundtree 1-3, Smith 2-5, Frank 0-5, Troup 0-2), Alabama 7-20 (Walker 1-4, Abrams 1-3, Johnson 2-6, Lewis 1-3, Craig Cruce 0-1, Barber 1-1, Davis 1-2). Assists_Missouri 16 (Blackwell 4), Alabama 12 (Lewis 5). Fouled Out_Missouri Green. Rebounds_Missouri 31 (Blackwell 3-11), Alabama 40 (Johnson 3-5). Total Fouls_Missouri 18, Alabama 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,238.

