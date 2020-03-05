Listen Live Sports

Alabama A&M 58, Grambling St. 57

March 5, 2020 11:02 pm
 
GRAMBLING ST. (16-14)

Jackson 2-6 2-2 6, Christon 4-8 0-0 10, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 3-8 1-2 8, Moss 2-9 4-4 8, Smith 6-11 2-2 16, Bunch 2-3 0-1 4, Gaston 1-2 2-2 4, Randolph 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 20-49 12-15 57.

ALABAMA A&M (8-20)

Johnson 3-6 1-4 7, Williams 2-2 5-7 9, Alford 0-8 0-0 0, Hicks 9-14 0-1 23, Tucker 3-11 2-3 8, Miller 2-5 0-0 4, Parham 3-6 1-1 7, Wiley 0-3 0-0 0, Houston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 9-16 58.

Halftime_Grambling St. 23-22. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 5-10 (Christon 2-2, Smith 2-2, Edwards 1-3, Moss 0-3), Alabama A&M 5-14 (Hicks 5-7, Miller 0-1, Parham 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Alford 0-2, Wiley 0-2). Rebounds_Grambling St. 23 (Bunch 6), Alabama A&M 34 (Williams 10). Assists_Grambling St. 7 (Smith 6), Alabama A&M 15 (Tucker 7). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 18, Alabama A&M 15. A_936 (6,000).

