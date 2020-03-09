Alabama St. faces Southern in SWAC quarters

No. 7 seed Alabama State (8-23, 7-11) vs. No. 2 seed Southern (16-15, 13-5)

Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State is set to take on Southern in the quarterfinals of the SWAC tourney. Southern swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last played on Feb. 22, when the Jaguars outshot Alabama State 43.4 percent to 25.5 percent and recorded seven fewer turnovers en route to the 12-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tobi Ewuosho is averaging 12.9 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Hornets. Leon Daniels is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 9.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Jaguars have been led by Ahsante Shivers, who is averaging 9.7 points.EXCELLENT EWUOSHO: Ewuosho has connected on 41.3 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

UNBEATEN WHEN: Southern is a perfect 7-0 when the team records 10 or more steals. The Jaguars are 9-15 when they steal the ball fewer than 10 times.

STREAK SCORING: Southern has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 64.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern is ranked first among SWAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.1 percent. The Jaguars have averaged 11 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.